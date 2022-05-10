Cops Spotted Vicky White in Wig Leaving Indiana Hotel Before Car Chase Ensued

Authorities who had been conducting surveillance on the Indiana hotel where Vicky White and Casey White were staying spotted Vicky exiting their room on Monday, wearing a wig.

Soon afterwards, Casey and Vicky drove off, triggering a police pursuit that ended in a rollover wreck.

While speaking to CNN, U.S. Marshal Marty Keely failed to say what color wig Vicky White, the former Alabama corrections officer accused of helping Casey escape more than a week ago, had on, but noted that she and Casey had gotten into a Cadillac and left the hotel site.

Keely said that "rolling surveillance" on the pair continued, and that a short time later, the brief chase ensued.

The pursuit didn't last long, as the Cadillac crashed and rolled over.

"We got Casey White out who immediately announced that his wife had shot herself in the head and that he didn't do it,'' Keely told CNN.

It was unclear Tuesday who owned the Cadillac, but Vicky was behind the wheel.

Police do not believe Vicky and Casey were married. Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to Vicky's shooting death.

Vicky, 56, died Monday evening after being transported to a nearby hospital. Casey, 38, is now back in police custody.

Tips led authorities to the Evansville, Ind., hotel were the two were holed up.

After the crash, Vicky was discovered pinned inside the vehicle, with injuries that appeared to be caused by self-inflicted gunfire, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told PEOPLE.

Wedding emphasized that further investigation is needed to definitively conclude that she shot herself. Police did not fire their weapons during the pursuit.

At a press conference last week, Singleton said that Vicky "strictly" violated department policy by transporting Casey alone. According to Singleton, policy dictates that someone charged with murder should be escorted by two deputies.

Last week, it was revealed that a warrant had been issued for Vicky's arrest on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, forgery in the second degree and identity theft.

Investigators have confirmed that a prior attempt by Casey to escape the same jail was thwarted in 2020.