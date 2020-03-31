Cops Find Pit Bull at Wheel After Car Chase — and Owner Allegedly Said He Was Teaching Dog to Drive

Image zoom Washington State Patrol

A Washington man has been arrested after allegedly trying to teach his dog how to drive.

On Sunday afternoon, a 51-year-old Lakewood man was arrested after he allegedly led troopers on a high-speed 50-mile pursuit through south King County and north Snohomish County, Trooper Heather Axtman with the Washington State Patrol tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the pursuit, the man’s 1996 Buick allegedly hit two cars and went over 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the vehicle drove onto a popular pedestrian and bicycle trail in Snohomish County and troopers were able to put down spike strips. But when authorities approached the vehicle, they found a pit bull in the driver’s seat.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An unidentified man was allegedly steering the wheel from the passenger seat. He allegedly told police he was trying to teach his dog how to drive.

“I wish I could make this up,” Axtman told CNN. “I’ve been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I’ve never heard this excuse. I’ve been in a lot of high speed chases, I’ve stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive.”

He was charged for driving under the influence, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding.

It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or has retained an attorney. The dog was taken to an animal shelter following her owner’s arrest.