Cops: Body Found in Suitcase in Utah Is Not That of Missing Woman

Police say that the human remains discovered in a suitcase near Utah’s Saltair Resort on Thursday are not those of missing woman Elizabeth Elena Laguna-Salgado.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jared Garcia said Friday that there are identifying marks on the body that make it clear it is not the 26-year-old Laguna-Salgado, CBS News reports.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the person in question, though they did say the body had not been dismembered but was instead folded in half to fit inside the suitcase, which was discovered in a ravine off of Interstate 80, according to the Daily Herald.

Laguna-Salgado hasn’t been seen since the afternoon of April 16, when she was walking home from her English class at Nomen Global Language School in Provo, Utah.

“It’s so unlike her – she’s very responsible and wouldn’t take off without telling anyone,” her uncle, Rosemberg Salgado, 38, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, told PEOPLE last month. “We are all devastated. To have somebody in your family disappear is the worst thing imaginable.”

