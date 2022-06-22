The officer was put on administrative desk duty pending an investigation into the incident by the Miami Dade Police Department

Fla. Cop Under Investigation After Telling Black Driver He Pulled Over: 'This Is How You Guys Get Killed'

A Florida police officer is under investigation after he allegedly told a Black driver he pulled over, "This is how you guys get killed."

The traffic stop occurred last Wednesday in North Miami Beach, where Gerardson Nicolas was on his way to work when he was pulled over, according to NBC 6.

Nicolas, who filmed the encounter, told the station he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

"Give me your driver's license, registration and insurance," the officer asked in the video. "If not, you will not be going to work today. Simple thing man. This is how you guys get killed out here, man."

"What? Say that again?" Nicolas responded. "Say what you just said."

"Registration and insurance," the officer answered.

"I was scared. I didn't think my life was going to make it," Nicolas told NBC 6. "When he asked me for my license, open the door, I started recording. I was looking for my stuff, my license, because I didn't see my wallet. I was looking for my wallet and that wasn't my car, that was my mom's car and I didn't know where the registration was, I was looking, looking. He got mad."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Miami Dade Police Department said that after becoming aware of the video clip posted on social media, Interim Director George A. Perez "immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation to review over 30 minutes of footage captured on the officer's Body Worn Camera and other evidence."

The officer was put on administrative desk duty pending an investigation into the incident, according to the department.