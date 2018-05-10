Cop Allegedly Offered Ride Home to Rape Victim, But Instead Drove Her to Motel and Demanded Sex

A Kentucky police detective is facing charges after he allegedly offered to drive a rape victim home, then took her to a motel and asked her for oral sex.

Detective John W. Nissen, an officer with the Hillview Police Department, was indicted by a Bullitt County grand jury on charges of theft by deception, tampering with a witness and official misconduct, The Pioneer News reports.

Hillview Police Chief William Mahoney confirmed the indictment in a statement, and said his department is conducting its own review of Nissen’s alleged actions.

The officer has been suspended.

After police interviewed the alleged victim last September at the police station about an alleged assault, Nissen offered to drive her home but instead drove to the home of the alleged perpetrator, Bullitt County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shelly Alvey told the newspaper.

Alvey said it appeared the alleged victim was under the influence or drugs or alcohol at the time.

There, Nissen and the alleged perpetrator pooled money so the woman could buy a phone at Wal-Mart, after which the alleged victim said Nissen drove her to a motel, paid for the room, allegedly asked her to perform oral sex, then told her to move to another jurisdiction, Alvey told the newspaper.

“My review of that statement indicates that he did admit to quite a bit of what the allegations are in this case,” Alvey told TV station WLKY.

The disposition of the underlying rape allegation and the identity of the suspect were not immediately clear.

Hillview Police Department

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Nissen has not entered a plea, and an attorney who might speak on his behalf was not identified. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

PEOPLE’s call to the prosecutor was not immediately returned.

After the Hillview Police Department “became concerned about the alleged actions taken by Detective Nissen,” the chief reported the matter to Kentucky State Police, which investigated and reported their findings to the prosecutor, Mahoney said in his statement.

“If the allegations against Detective Nissen are found to be true, you can be assured that we will handle the matter appropriately. The alleged behavior is, most definitely, not in line with the values of our agency,” the chief said.

In 2015 Nissen was featured on PEOPLE.com after he responded to a 911 dispatch call to find a woman parked on a roadside in distress after learning that her sister had died.

The veteran officer told PEOPLE at the time that he held the woman’s hand, allowed her to cry on his shoulder, and spent more than an hour with her in her car calming her and making arrangements for a nearby family member to pick her up.

“I wanted her treated the way I would want my family to be treated if they needed help,” he said.