Off-Duty Cop Accused of Shooting Lover and Killing Other Woman, Identified and Charged with Murder

Yvonne Wu had worked for the NYPD for over 5 years and was assigned to the 72nd District, which looks over the Park Slope and Sunset Park areas of Brooklyn

The off-duty NYPD officer, who is accused of killing one woman and wounding another earlier this week, has been named and charged with the alleged crime.

On Thursday, the officer — who has been identified as Yvonne Wu — was charged with attempted murder and murder after she allegedly shot a woman, who police believe she had an "intimate relationship" with, and killed an acquaintance of the alleged girlfriend, according to the Associated Press.

An attorney for Wu was not immediately found.

On Wednesday evening, the officer allegedly shot the two women at a home in Brooklyn, New York, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper previously shared in a press conference shortly after the incident.

Police found the officer, 31, outside of the home, where authorities said that she told responding officers that she shot someone inside the house. When police entered the residence, Kemper said they found one woman, 24, on the floor of the living room and another woman, 23, on the floor in a bedroom.

The 24-year-old woman, who was shot in the chest "possibly more than once" and was pronounced dead shortly after police found her, has been identified as Jamie Liang, per the AP. The identity of 23-year-old woman, who was shot once in the torso and is expected to survive, has not been revealed.

police cruiser Credit: Getty

The suspect in the shooting is assigned to the 72nd District, which looks over the Park Slope and Sunset Park areas of Brooklyn, ABC News reported. The police officer had worked for the NYPD for over 5 years, Kemper said.

At the time of the press conference, the police officer was in custody and was being evaluated at a local hospital. Kemper said that she did not appear to have any disciplinary issues prior to the alleged shooting, and she was "calm, collected and very forthcoming" at the time that police found her.

During the press conference, Kemper also noted that despite being in the early stages of the investigation, authorities believe the suspect was inside the home before the two other women returned. It is to be determined if the suspect was trespassing on the property, he added.

Kemper also revealed that police recovered a gun at the scene of the crime, and "there's a very good chance it is her service weapon."