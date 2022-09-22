Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting, Returns Home

After numerous surgeries and months of recovery in the hospital, the resilient 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is finally back home.

Cooper was with his parents and twin brother at the Highland Park, Ill., July 4th parade when a gunman opened fire, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Cooper was shot and suffered significant injuries, including a severed spinal cord, which paralyzed him from the waist down.

In an update to a GoFundMe created by the Roberts family, they announced today that the boy was finally able to come back home.

"We are at a total loss of words to express how filled with gratitude, love and wholeness we now feel given that we are able to finally have Cooper back at home," the GoFundMe page reads. "There was a time, not all that long ago, where we were desperately and feverishly praying just for Cooper to live."

The update also details all of the hurdles Cooper had to overcome while in the hospital, including being on a ventilator multiple times, daily rehabilitation, surgeries, a liquid diet and "weeks of pain and suffering, tears and questions, fear and agony, determination and fighting spirit."

As of Thursday, the campaign has raised more than $2 million.

Cooper Roberts. GoFundMe

Although the Roberts family is still facing multiple challenges, such as finding a new home that is wheelchair-friendly for Cooper, they are choosing to focus on the positives right now — the main one being that Cooper survived his injuries.

"Cooper is alive and home and our sweet and lovely athletic little boy has made up his mind that he is going to figure out new ways to play sports," the GoFundMe reads.

In fact, Cooper has already set his mind to learning wheelchair tennis and has visited the court a couple of times.

"Since the very start, Cooper has inspired us," the update reads. "He is brave and kind. He is tough as nails yet incredibly tender-hearted."

The GoFundMe update ended with one more encouraging line for supporters who have followed Cooper's tough journey: "We know he will show the entire world that love really does win in the end."