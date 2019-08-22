Cook at California Hotel Stockpiled Guns, Was Allegedly Planning Mass Shooting: Police

Image zoom Marriott Hotel in Long Beach, California Google Maps

A cook at a California hotel was arrested this week after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at his workplace.

According to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department, a “concerned” hotel employee notified authorities that 37-year-old Rodolfo Montoya had allegedly made a “verbal threat of violence” on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Montoya allegedly told his coworker that he planned to come to work at the Marriott Hotel in Long Beach, California and shoot every person he saw.

When the LBPD investigated the threat, according to the release, they found multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical gear at Montoya’s residence in Huntington Beach. They also found high-capacity magazines and an assault rifle, which are illegal to possess in the state of California.

RELATED: 13-Year-Old Fla. Boy Is Killed in Hit-and-Run on Same Road Where Mom Died Months Earlier

Montoya was subsequently booked on manufacturing and distributing assault weapons, possession of an assault weapon and making a criminal threat, according to the release. He is currently being held on $500,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail. According to CNN, he could appear in court as early as Thursday.

Police said that Montoya was upset about “human resource issues.”

RELATED: How to Spot Warning Signs of Potential Mass Shooters, After Spate of Arrests for Threats

“In recent months, we have seen several tragic incidents that have resulted in many lives lost,” LBPD Chief of Police Robert G. Luna said, also thanking the hotel employee who notified the police about Montoya. “The witnesses who came forward and the diligence of our employees involved in this investigation very likely prevented a threat of violence and saved many lives.”

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Luna added in a press conference on Wednesday, according to the Times.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Montoya’s arrest comes after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month, and amid a spate of arrests of over threats to commit similar crimes.

Since those high-profile shootings in which a combined 31 people were killed, police have made at least 28 arrests over threats to commit mass shootings, CNN reported. While many of them may have been hoaxes and jokes, NBC News reported that police in at least four cities have thwarted credible potential attacks.