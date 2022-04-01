Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver was formally charged Thursday with the 2016 murder of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia

Convicted Serial Killer Facing New Charges in Strangling Death of New Jersey Teen

A New Jersey serial killer already serving 160 years in prison for the 2016 murders of three women is now accused of killing a fourth person, PEOPLE learns.

A statement from the Essex County Prosecutors' Office confirms Khalil A. Wheeler-Weaver, 24, was formally charged on Thursday with murdering 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia.

According to the statement, Doumbia had been reported missing in late 2016 — the same year that Wheeler-Weaver lured Sarah Butler, 20, Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33, to their brutal deaths using various online dating apps.

The three women were kidnapped, raped, and tortured by Wheeler-Weaver, jurors concluded in 2019, finding him guilty of all three murders as well as the attempted murder of a fourth woman, who managed to escape the serial killer's clutches in 2016.

Years later, that woman testified against Wheeler-Weaver during his criminal trial.

According to investigators, the last time Doumbia was seen alive was on Oct. 7, 2016, as she was leaving her family's Newark home.

"She was reported missing but efforts to locate her were unsuccessful," the prosecutor office said in a statement. "On April 19, 2019, decomposed human remains were discovered face down on the second floor of an old carriage house on Main Street in Orange. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be homicide by ligature strangulation."

This past November, medical examiners positively identified them as Doumbia's remains.

The statement indicates that investigators uncovered digital evidence that implicates Wheeler-Weaver in the killing.

"Wheeler-Weaver met the young girl online and solicited her to meet him in person for sex," reads the statement. "It is alleged that he traveled to the area of her residence then to the murder scene where he strangled her to death and left her remains concealed within the vacant building."

It was unclear Friday if Wheeler-Weaver had appeared before a judge to plead to the new charge. His lawyer could not be reached for comment.

According to investigators, Wheeler-Weaver committed his crimes over an 88-day period in 2016.

Wheeler-Weaver was arrested in late 2016 in an online sting operation, orchestrated by Butler's friends and relatives.