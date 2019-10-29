Convicted Rapist and Child Molester Released 'in Error' from Georgia Prison

Image zoom Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez Georgia Department of Corrections

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a convicted rapist who was released from prison last week “in error.”

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released in error from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia, at 11:30 p.m. last Friday, October 25. Reidsville is about 66 miles east of Savannah.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals,” the GDC said in a press release on Monday. “The public is reminded to call 911, and do not approach.”

Munoz-Mendez is described by police as a 31-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9″ and 186 pounds.

The Georgia Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the nature of Munoz-Mendez’s release.

“The priority of the GDC is apprehending the offender as quickly as possible, and at this time, we have all resources focused on the search. As soon as the error was discovered, the GDC immediately put those resources into place,” the GDC said in a statement to 11Alive.com.

Munoz-Mendez was convicted in March of 2015 for raping and molesting a girl who was younger than 10 years old, WSB-TV Atlanta reported on Monday. According to the outlet, he was sentenced to three life sentences for his crimes.

He has been in prison since April 2015, the outlet said.

Authorities are encouraging the public to call 911 if he is spotted, and not to approach him. A lawyer for Munoz-Mendez could not be immediately identified.