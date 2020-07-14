Convicted Killer Daniel Lewis Lee Becomes First Federally Executed Prisoner in 17 Years

Lee was convicted of the 1996 murders of Sarah Elizabeth Powell, 8, and her parents, but he claimed he was innocent

For the first time in 17 years, a prisoner in federal custody has been executed, PEOPLE confirms.

This morning, convicted killer Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, died by lethal injection at the Federal Corrections Center in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Lee was convicted of the 1996 murders of an 8-year-old girl, Sarah Elizabeth Powell, and her parents, William Frederick Mueller and Nancy Ann Mueller.

A statement from the Bureau of Prisons on the execution claims the murders were committed "as part of an effort to obtain funds for a white supremacist organization."

The statement continues: "After overpowering the Muellers, interrogating their daughter, and stealing approximately $80,000 worth of cash, guns, and ammunition, Lee and an accomplice shot the three victims with a stun gun, duct-taped plastic trash bags over their heads, weighed down their bodies with rocks, and drowned them in the Illinois Bayou."

In 1999, a jury found Lee guilty of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering. He was sentenced to death.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Lee claimed innocence in the moments before his execution.

"I didn't do it," Lee said. "I've made a lot of mistakes in my life but I'm not a murderer. You're killing an innocent man."

Lee was executed following a failed eleventh hour bid to the Supreme Court, seeking a stay of execution.

Ruth Friedman, Lee's attorney, released a statement to the Star, reading, "It is shameful that the government saw fit to carry out this execution during a pandemic. It is shameful that the government saw fit to carry out this execution when counsel for Danny Lee could not be present with him, and when the judges in his case and even the family of his victims urged against it."

The statement adds: "And it is beyond shameful that the government, in the end, carried out this execution in haste, in the middle of the night, while the country was sleeping. We hope that upon awakening, the country will be as outraged as we are."

Relatives of the murdered family publicly opposed Lee's execution last year, saying they did not want it carried out in their names.