Crime 'Controlled Explosion' Outside Buckingham Palace After Man Carrying 'Suspicious Bag' Throws Items onto Grounds Metropolitan Police say they've arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, just four days ahead of King Charles' coronation By Sean Neumann Sean Neumann Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 04:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Matthew Williams-Ellis/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty A man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening after police say he threw what they believe to be shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested by Metropolitan Police around 7 p.m. Authorities used a "controlled explosion" to eliminate what they say was a "suspicious bag" found in the man's possession, according to a news release. In the release, authorities said they "quickly" detained the man "after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the Palace grounds." "These have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination," the release reads. "The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon." Kate Middleton's Family May Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said in the release that "there have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public." After his arrest, police say the area was cordoned off by authorities, and that they used the controlled explosion "as a precaution." King Charles' Coronation: Live Updates and Everything to Know About the Crowning Ceremony The incident comes four days ahead of King Charles' coronation at the palace on Saturday. The BBC reports that King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the incident.