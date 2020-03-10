Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Jailed After Texas Arrest for Driving While Intoxicated

Image zoom Alex Jones Drew Angerer/Getty

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, whose views led Facebook and Instagram to ban him as a “dangerous” individual, was arrested early Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The arrest of the Austin-based Jones, 46, led him to be booked into the Travis County jail at 12:37 a.m., reports the Austin American-Statesman.

He was released a few hours later after posting bail, reports CBS DFW.

Austin TV station KXAN reported that his bail for the class B misdemeanor was set at $3,000.

When social media platforms banned Jones last year, it came after he suggested, for years, that 2012’s mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — in which 20 children and six adults were killed — was staged by the government using crisis actors in order to take guns away from citizens.

RELATED: Grieving Sandy Hook Parents Say Conspiracy Theorist Tormented Them, Incited Harassment

Image zoom Alex Jones Travis County Police

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In the wake of a defamation suit brought against him by victims and their families, Jones blamed “psychosis” for the Sandy Hook conspiracy theories he broadcast primarily through his Web show Infowars.

“I, myself, have almost had like a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged, even though I’m now learning a lot of times things aren’t staged,” Jones said in a three-hour long deposition from March 2019 posted by the Texas law firm Kaster Lynch Farrar & Ball, LLP.

RELATED: Far-Right Personality Alex Jones Banned from Facebook & Instagram for Being a ‘Dangerous’ Individual

In banning Jones and Infowars — along with several others — from Facebook and Instagram, a Facebook spokesperson cited “our policies against dangerous individuals & organizations,” and told PEOPLE, “All representation of these people and entities will be removed from our services.”

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence,” said a statement from the social media company. “This is true regardless of ideology or motivation.”

An article about the DWI arrest posted to his website says Jones “admitted to drinking a small amount of sake at a Japanese restaurant hours before with his wife” when he was stopped “for speeding 45 mph in a 40-mph zone” and given a breathalyzer test.

The article also alleges that Jones’ blood-alcohol level at the time he was stopped was under the legal Texas limit of .08 percent.

An attorney for Jones could not immediately be reached for comment.