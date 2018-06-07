Conrad Hilton has been sentenced in his grand theft auto case.

He pleaded no contest on Wednesday to “taking a car without permission and violating a protective stay-away court order,” the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Hilton, 24, “was convicted of one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court in a negotiated plea agreement,” according to a press release from the D.A.’s Office.

The hotel heir was sentenced by L.A. County Superior Court Judge Norm Shapiro “to three years of probation and ordered him to attend mental health and substance abuse addiction counseling.”

Additionally, Shapiro “also issued a three-year protective order requiring Hilton to stay away” from ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Saloman, her father, Rick Salomon, and her mother, E.G. Daily. TMZ first reported the news.

Conrad Hilton David Buchan/Getty

On May 6, 2017, Hilton was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and violating a restraining order, LAPD spokesperson Jenny Houser confirmed to PEOPLE.

The youngest brother of Paris, Nicky and Barron Hilton, Conrad “took a 2007 Bentley Continental” from Salomon’s house and attempted to contact Hunter, according to the release.

Hunter and Conrad had dated previously, but split in 2015. He was arrested in June 2015 for violating a restraining order Hunter had against him, after police found him inside Daily’s home.