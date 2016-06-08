The Hiltons Are 'Disappointed' but Not 'Surprised' by Conrad's Parole Violation, Jail Sentence: He 'Has Had a Drug Problem for Years'
The youngest Hilton was sentenced to two months in prison for violating his parole
The news that wealthy heir Conrad Hilton was sentenced to prison for violating his parole may have shocked some, but his famous family is hardly reeling from the news.
“Of course they’re disappointed,” says a source of 22-year-old Conrad’s parents Kathy and Rick Hilton. “But the news wasn’t a surprise for anyone. Conrad has had a drug problem for years, since he was a teen, and it’s never gotten better.”
The youngest brother of Paris, Nicky and Barron Hilton, Conrad was sentenced on Monday to two months in prison for admitting that he used drugs in violation of his parole stemming from a 2015 arrest.
Sadly, the Hilton family is no stranger to potentially dangerous brushes with the law. Barron, 26, was arrested for a DUI in 2008 and 35-year-old Paris memorably served time in jail in 2007 for her own parole violation. And Kathy’s sister, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards, has had a long struggle with sobriety, including a public arrest in 2015.
“Given what the family has been through, they’re almost in denial,” says the insider. “The Hiltons cope by deflecting. They’re very good at ignoring problems.”
And for now, the family is focused on an impending new addition. Nicky, 32, will welcome her first child, a girl, in July.
“Everyone is thinking about the baby,” says the insider. “It’s just sad Conrad won’t be there for his niece’s birth.”