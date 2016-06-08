The youngest Hilton was sentenced to two months in prison for violating his parole

The Hiltons Are 'Disappointed' but Not 'Surprised' by Conrad's Parole Violation, Jail Sentence: He 'Has Had a Drug Problem for Years'

The news that wealthy heir Conrad Hilton was sentenced to prison for violating his parole may have shocked some, but his famous family is hardly reeling from the news.

“Of course they’re disappointed,” says a source of 22-year-old Conrad’s parents Kathy and Rick Hilton. “But the news wasn’t a surprise for anyone. Conrad has had a drug problem for years, since he was a teen, and it’s never gotten better.”

The youngest brother of Paris, Nicky and Barron Hilton, Conrad was sentenced on Monday to two months in prison for admitting that he used drugs in violation of his parole stemming from a 2015 arrest.

“Given what the family has been through, they’re almost in denial,” says the insider. “The Hiltons cope by deflecting. They’re very good at ignoring problems.”

And for now, the family is focused on an impending new addition. Nicky, 32, will welcome her first child, a girl, in July.