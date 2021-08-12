Conn. Granddaughter Found Covered in Blood at Double Murder Scene in Her Grandma's Apartment

Harlee Swols, 22, allegedly violated a protective order issued to keep her away from the residence

A Connecticut woman is in custody after officers allegedly found her covered in blood at the scene of a double murder, police say.

Harlee Swols, 22, is charged with violation of a protective order and two counts of murder in the death of her grandmother, 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, and her grandmother's boyfriend, 63-year-old James Samuel Bell, the Enfield Police Department stated in a release.

According to an incident report filed by police, a caller notified authorities around 6:37 p.m. Sunday that her upstairs neighbor was crying for help from her apartment.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to perform a welfare check, where they allegedly discovered Riach and Bell face down on the floor and bloody in different areas of the apartment. Bell was pronounced dead on the scene, and Riach was transported to a nearby hospital with a faint pulse, where she later died.

Both victims suffered large lacerations on their neck, and several additional sharp force injuries and defensive wounds were discovered during autopsies, the report says.

Upon entry, responding officers also found Swols, who allegedly "had blood all over her clothes and showed no emotion at all," the report states. Police say she was also soaked with water, which officers attributed to the shower they heard running in a bathroom.

Swols was arrested on the scene Sunday and initially charged with violating a protective order that prohibited her from contacting her grandmother's boyfriend or visiting the residence. Her murder charges were filed Wednesday.

The protective order between Swols and Bell was issued after a July incident in which she was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assaulting an elderly person and breach of peace, the report states.

"[Raich and Bell] were just a couple enjoying their golden years," relatives of the victims said in a statement Monday, WSFB-TV reports. "They loved spending time with family, beach trips, and going camping. They had the biggest hearts of anyone I've ever known, and they did not deserve this."