Connecticut Woman and 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Murder-Suicide: 'A Horrible Tragedy'

46-year-old Tracy Do and her daughter were found dead in their Westport, Conn., home on Thursday

A Connecticut woman and her 7-year-old daughter died earlier this week in what police have ruled a murder-suicide.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Westport Police found Tracy Do, 46, dead inside her Westport home after receiving a report of an unresponsive female, the department said in a press release. After finding Do, police searched the home and discovered her 7-year-old daughter also dead.

Following an autopsy the next day, the medical examiner determined that the young girl had drowned, ruling her death a homicide. Do's death was ruled a suicide.

"The Westport Police Detective Bureau along with the State Police Western District Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the facts and circumstances related to these two deaths," police said in the Friday release, noting that they will not be releasing any further information on the case at this time.

"This is a horrible tragedy, and the police department is keeping the family as well as the community that was so deeply affected by this in our thoughts and prayers," Chief Foti Koskinas added.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe also released a statement on Friday, according to News12 reporter Marissa Alter.

"The community is dealing with an awful tragedy. Since this terrible event is still under investigation, I cannot comment on the details," his statement said. "My prayers and condolences are with the family. Police, first responders, public school personnel and students have been directly impacted by this devastating event."

"The entire community shares in their grief and sadness," he added. "Westport is a caring community and I know we will come together to support those who need to begin the healing process."

Westport's superintendent sent a letter to the school community on Thursday, noting that the elementary and preschools would be closed the following day, but open for parents and students to access mental health services.

"It is with great sadness that I write this message to the school community this evening. Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter," the superintendent said in the letter, per reporting from WFSB.