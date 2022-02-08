Jennifer Wells-Jackson is the district's fourth teacher to face arrest since November

Conn. Teacher Allegedly Pulled 12-Year-Old's Hair in Classroom While Students Screamed for Her to Stop

A 49-year-old teacher is facing serious criminal charges in Connecticut after she was captured on video allegedly pulling the hair of a 12-year-old student.

PEOPLE confirms that Jennifer Wells-Jackson was arrested on Feb. 1 on charges of risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

A source tells PEOPLE the alleged incident unfolded inside King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School, located in New Haven.

Wells-Jackson allegedly grabbed the girl by the hair during an altercation with the student, says the source.

Students can be heard in the video yelling at Wells-Jackson to let go. As she loosens her grip, it appears the teacher shoves the student's head.

The victim's mother, Destinie James, spoke to WTNH about the incident.

"There's certain things you say and there's certain things you don't say, there's certain things you do and certain things you're not supposed to do, especially when dealing with people's children," James said. "At the end of the day, there's no justification for putting your hands on someone's child."

The teacher posted $20,000 bond for her release.

PEOPLE could not reach Wells-Jackson for comment.

It was unclear Tuesday if she had a lawyer. No pleas have been entered by her or on her behalf.

Neither the superintendent of schools, Dr. Ilene Tracey, nor the New Haven School Board's president, Yesenia Rivera, responded to requests for comment.

But a statement was issued to FOX61, reading, "The district takes student safety very seriously. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department."

WTNH reports that Wells-Jackson is the fourth teacher from New Haven's school district to be arrested since November.

Last month, 31-year-old paraprofessional Sonnetta Powell was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and breach of peace after allegedly bringing a gun to the Brennan-Rogers School in New Haven.

In early December, Deron Beasley, 42, was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor, second-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault after an alleged altercation with a student.

And in late November, 46-year-old Paul Vercillo, a teacher at the Truman School, was accused of assaulting a student. Police charged him with risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault, and disorderly conduct.