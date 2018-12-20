12-Year-Old Conn. Boy Allegedly Murders Twin, Injures Mom in Stabbing Attack

A 12-year-old Connecticut boy is accused of fatally stabbing his twin sister and wounding his mother, a lobbyist, in their West Hartford home on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

Brigid Curtin, 12, died after suffering stab wounds to her neck and torso, the Hartford County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

Her mother was also stabbed but survived the attack, the West Hartford Police Department says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The siblings were seventh graders at Sedgwick Middle School in West Hartford, where online records showed they were both honor students last year.

The family is reeling from the violence.

“We are all enduring a very painful and unimaginable loss,” Mayor Shari Cantor said in a statement on behalf of the family, which asked for privacy.

The West Hartford, Connecticut, neighborhood where the attack took place Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/TNS via Getty

“Our family will never be the same,” the statement reads. “Our daughter was a beautiful child and we will remember forever her smile … laughter … and remember her for the way she loved and lived.”

On Monday, West Hartford Police received a 911 call from the mom at 3:28 p.m. reporting the stabbings, the police statement says.

The two were rushed to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, where Brigid was later pronounced dead, the statement says.

Authorities investigate the alleged stabbing death of a 12-year-old girl by her twin brother Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/TNS via Getty

The suspect — who officials have not publicly identified — was taken into custody and brought to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford for a minor injury he sustained during the violence, the statement says.

The mother was listed in stable condition.

On Tuesday, the boy was arraigned at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and charged with one count of murder with special circumstances and one count of first-degree assault.

Following his arrest, he was remanded to the custody of the Connecticut Judicial Marshals.

He will not be charged as an adult, say officials, ABC News reports. It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Police have not yet identified a motive in the attack.

Meanwhile, the community is still seeking answers as to why this happened.

“This is truly an unspeakable tragedy,” Chuck Coursey, the family’s spokesman, said at a news conference on Tuesday. “I think that the first thing we all understand is there are no answers and things are difficult to explain.”