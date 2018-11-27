Special Ed Teacher Accused of Sex with 2 of Her Students Pleads No Contest

A former Connecticut teacher accused of having sex with two of her special education students pleaded no contest to the charges against her Monday.

Laura Ramos, 32, entered the plea in front of a Bridgeport Superior Court judge to two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of violating a protective order, a clerk official tells PEOPLE.

In 2017, Ramos was charged with the two counts of second-degree sexual assault after it was revealed she had sex with two of her special education students.

Then, while out on bond awaiting trial, she was pulled over by police and found to be driving with one of the victims. She was taken into custody and the charge of violating a protective order was added.

“Do you think the state has sufficient evidence that it does expose you to the risk of being convicted?” Judge Robert Devlin asked Ramos at her hearing Monday, the Connecticut Post reports.

“Probably,” she responded, according to the paper.

When police first interviewed Ramos in June 2017, she denied the allegations against her.

The principal of Ramos’ Central High School in Bridgeport contacted police after another teacher said he’d been told by a student that Ramos was allegedly having sex with one of her special education students, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The student told the teacher Ramos had been texting him about “her guy,” who didn’t want to have sex anymore and whom this student believed to be the victim.

In a later interview, Ramos admitted to having sex with the 18-year-old student in her car “a handful of times” from December 2016 until April 2017.

She was terminated from her teaching position following her arrest.

While Ramos faced up to 25 years in prison, Judge Devlin said he plans to sentence her to a maximum of 5 years, the Post reports.

Edward Gavin, Ramos’ attorney, told the Post he “looked forward to resolving this very difficult case.”

“The court is giving us the opportunity to address an appropriate sentence and we will do so at the sentencing in January,” Gavin said, according to the paper.

Ramos is free on bond and will be sentenced on Jan. 25, according to the clerk official. Gavin could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Ramos declined to comment as she left the courthouse Monday, the Post reports.