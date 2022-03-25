The infant was quickly hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition

Conn. Police Searching for Man Accused of Leaving Premature Newborn on Hood of Stranger's Car, Taking Off

Police are investigating the case of a premature newborn who was abandoned on the hood of a vehicle in Mansfield, Conn.

WVIT-TV reported the newborn was abandoned on the hood of a woman's car by a man at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. The woman who made the frightening discovery called authorities immediately afterward.

Police are still searching for the man responsible for abandoning the baby.

"The male was described as Hispanic, heavy set with short black hair, wearing a black long sleeved T-shirt and black jogger-style pants," troopers said, per WFSB.

The unidentified man reportedly entered a dark-colored vehicle before fleeing the scene.

"The female reported as she returned to her vehicle, the male got into a dark colored vehicle and fled the area," Connecticut State Police said in a news release, per WFSB. "The infant was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later determined to be a 28-30 week old premature newborn."

The news outlet added the newborn is reportedly in stable condition.

Jose Pagan is among the residents in the area shocked by the discovery.

"Like five or six hours. You just see police coming and asking the neighborhood. We don't see anything," Pagan said, per WFSB, adding that police asked for footage from his home.

"The police told me 4:30 p.m., but I looked on my cameras and don't see anything at this time," he said. "Last night I can't sleep. Thinking about the baby. Watching the window, thinking somebody is right there."

In accordance to the SAFE Havens Act for Newborns, parents can drop off premature babies at the emergency department of a hospital after up to 30 days of the birth and avoid prosecution.