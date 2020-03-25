Conn. Divorced Dad Killed Daughter, 5, and Son, 4, in Murder-Suicide During Weekend Visit

Image zoom Norwalk Police Department

A 27-year-old Connecticut man committed suicide over the weekend right after killing his two children, who were just 5 and 4, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Norwalk Police Department indicates they responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street after receiving a hangup 911 call from that address.

The call was allegedly made by a woman — an unspecified relative — who found the three bodies Monday morning.

The Hour of Norwalk reports the woman’s screams woke up residents throughout the neighborhood.

The double murder-suicide took place in a detached garage on a vacant parcel.

The Hour identified the father as Yimi Moncada, 27, and the victims his children: Gisselle, who was 5, and 4-year-old Jesus.

The sister and brother spent the weekend with their dad.

Moncada and his wife have been divorced since 2017, according to the paper.

It is unknown how the children were killed, and how Moncada took his own life.

A motive for the violence was also unclear.

Giselle Moncada-Valdavinos was a kindergarten student at Rowayton Elementary School.

Norwalk Public Schools issued a statement on Facebook, calling the killings a “senseless act.”

Counselors will be available by phone, video chat or video conference for students or staff who need support.

“In the coming days, Rowayton will find a way to come together virtually and celebrate these beautiful children,” reads the statement. “In time, when activities have started returning to normal, the school will have the opportunity to come together in person and remember Giselle.”