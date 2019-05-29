Connecticut Mother of 5, 50, Missing Amid Alleged Custody Dispute

Image zoom Jennifer Dulos New Canaan Police Department/Instagram

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five, has been missing since Friday amidst a reported custody battle with her estranged husband.

The New Canaan Police Department said they received a report of a missing person on Friday night, and began a search and an investigation with the Connecticut State Police.

Dulos was last seen driving a black, 2017 Chevrolet Suburban. The car was found by police on Friday, the same day she disappeared.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Post reported that the search for Dulos ramped up with authorities and trained dogs searching a wooded area near her home.

The New Canaan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

According to FOX 61, Dulos and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, were in the middle of a years-long custody battle at the time of her disappearance. The outlet reported that Dulos had filed for divorce in 2017.

According to the Post, the couple, who has been married for 13 years, has five children between the ages of 8 and 13, including two sets of twins.

FOX 61 added that a custody hearing for a Guardian Ad Litem — an individual the court appoints to protect the interests of a minor — was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but it is unclear whether it will proceed in the wake of her disappearance.

The Post further reported that the couple lived together in Farmington, Connecticut, before Dulos “abruptly” moved to New Canaan with the kids in June 2017. That same summer, she filed an emergency order for full custody that was denied.

Dulos’ husband is the president and CEO of the Fore Group, a local construction company. Anyone with information related to Dulos’ whereabouts is urged to contact police at 203-594-3544.