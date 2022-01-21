Conn. Mom Allegedly Left 2 Kids Home Alone, Told Them to Stay in Basement While She Vacationed in Fla.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca has been charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree

A Connecticut woman is accused of leaving her two children home alone over a November weekend so she could vacation with her boyfriend in Florida.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca, 36, has been charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Caviasca allegedly left her two children, both under the age of 12, home alone for two nights while she flew to Florida.

The kids were allegedly told to stay in the basement and left with snacks to eat, according to the affidavit, which also states that Uber Eats orders were delivered to them.

"My client and I have no comment at this time and respectfully request that her privacy be respected during this difficult period," Caviasca's attorney Joseph DeCicco said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Any comments made will be on the record after a careful review of the evidence and allegations the State will seek to prove."

According to the affidavit, Caviasca admitted that she went to Florida but claimed that her brother was at the home watching the kids.

Caviasca, a teacher, has since been placed on leave.

"Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member," according to a statement from Waterbury Public Schools. "The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation."

The investigation began on Jan. 17 when Caviasca's ex-husband and father of her two children contacted the police alleging that he had recently learned that Caviasca had "possibly left the kids alone from [Nov. 20 to Nov. 22]," the affidavit states. He also relayed to investigators that he discovered that the children had missed school on Nov. 22.

The children's father told police he became suspicious when he couldn't get a hold of his kids by phone. He sent his father over to the house but his father wasn't able to reach them either.

He later asked the children if they were left alone that weekend and "both children denied being left home alone," the affidavit states. However, he thought they were "not being honest with him."

He said he checked one of the kid's cell phones and discovered several dozen text messages between Caviasca and her kids from that weekend, which included a warning for them to stay in the basement.

"Both of you stay in the basement," read one alleged text from Caviasca.

Later that evening, one of the kids allegedly texted Caviasca asking her what they were going to have for dinner.

Caviasca allegedly responded: "Just eat candy I'm sorry," "whatever is downstairs," "there's so much downstairs," "I'll make it up to you," and "Sorry."

Police later interviewed Caviasca's children — one of whom told investigators that "they were left snacks to eat and Uber Eats was ordered for them" and they were told "not to go upstairs and to stay in the basement."