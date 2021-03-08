Tiffany Farrauto, 33, allegedly told officers she "strangled" her son, according to New London Police

A Connecticut woman is facing murder charges in connection to the death of her 4-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in their apartment early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at 6:27 a.m., police responded to a call about a woman hitting a parked vehicle with a bat in the parking lot of a New London apartment building, New London Police said in a statement.

The owner of the vehicle told officers that Tiffany Farrauto, 33, of New London, had allegedly struck the car with the bat, say police.

When officers spoke to Farrauto, she said, "Take me away," New London Police Chief Peter Reichard said at a press conference on Sunday.

When one of the officers asked her why she wanted them to take her away, "she indicated that she harmed her son and that her son was in the apartment," Reichard alleged.

She told officers she had "strangled" her young son, who was in their apartment, police alleged in the statement.

One of the officers rushed to the unit and found the child, "who appeared to be in some sort of medical distress," the chief said.

The child had no pulse, and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police arrested Farrauto at the scene and charged her with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

While she was in custody at the New London Police Department, she was charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor.

She is being held on a $1 million bond.

While talking about the child's death, Reichard grew emotional, saying the child's death "hits you right in the guts," CNN reports.

Reichard said he would not publicly identify the boy until the child's father and family could be notified first.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine a cause of death.

Farrauto has not yet entered a plea. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can comment on her behalf.