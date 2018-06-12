Mom Allegedly Murdered by Son in Her Kitchen Before He Burned Body in Backyard Fire Pit for Hours

A 34-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating his 60-year-old mother to death and then burning her body in their backyard burn pit for eight hours, according to multiple news reports.

Police say Kyle Tucker, of Hamden, confessed to the slaying last week of his mom, Donna Tucker, the Hartford Courant reports.

Kyle allegedly admitted to beating in Donna’s face and head with a baseball bat before dragging her body from the kitchen where she was killed into the backyard of the two-bedroom ranch-style home where they both lived, according to the Courant and local TV station WFSB.

The investigation began on Friday when Donna’s sister, Denise Trofa, reported her missing, according to the Hamden Police Department. Denise said that she had become concerned for her sister, whom she hadn’t seen since the previous day.

The siblings were close and Denise was troubled by the gap in their communication, the Courant reports.

What’s more, according to the paper, Denise told police she was worried about Kyle’s mental stability and said that he had explained to her — improbably — how Donna had left early on Thursday with a man.

Officers on Friday found Donna’s remains in her backyard, according to CBS News and the Courant.

Under police questioning, Kyle allegedly confessed in detail to what had happened, even mapping out how the homicide occurred in the house.

“God got into my body and walked me downstairs with my baseball bat and it was very quick and almost even hard to remember,” police say he told them, according to WFSB.

According to police, he reportedly argued the killing was an act of self-defense as his mother had tried to poison him over and over.

Afterward, Kyle allegedly cleaned the kitchen with chemicals and painted a wall to cover up blood splatter from the attack, the Courant reports.

Kyle said he burned his mother’s body on Thursday, according to police.

He was taken into custody on Saturday, jail records show. On Monday, he appeared in Meriden Superior Court to face charges of murder and destruction of evidence, the Courant reports.

Records show he remains in custody in lieu of $5 million bond.

He reportedly has not entered a plea and it was unclear Tuesday if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Authorities told the Courant that officers previously responded to the Tucker residence over incidents involving Kyle’s mental health — but nothing to give “cause to believe he would bring harm to his mother.”

One neighbor told WFSB: “[It] just goes to show you don’t know who, what, where or when.”

However, the Courant reports that one of Kyle’s brothers told investigators he had seen strange messages posted from Kyle’s Twitter account and, asked what he thought may have happened to Donna, said: “My brother killed my mother.”