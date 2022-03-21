Deondre Linder's sister told police she doesn't know what could have prompted Wednesday's violence

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence.

In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.

Jorge Tejada Camacho, 32, was found shot in his bed at around 11 p.m. on March 16, reads a statement from Farmington Police.

Police discovered his body after they were called to Camacho's Unionville home. He had been shot several times, according to investigators.

WVIT, citing the arrest warrant application, reports that Linder had been living at the home with his sister, the victim and their two children.

The children were in a separate room at the time of the murder, and were not physically injured.

Linder allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, taking off in Camacho's car.

Police caught up with the suspect on I-84 just after midnight — at around the same time doctors at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford declared Camacho dead.

Linder remains in custody on $1 million bond. He has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and online court records do not identify his attorney.

Linder will go before a judge on March 31.

WVIT reports that Camacho's fiancée told police they awoke to her brother's voice saying, "I know what you did." Immediately, it states in the warrant application, she heard three to four gunshots.

According to the station, she said Camacho told Linder he had to move out in two weeks if he was unable to find work. But she also told investigators she doesn't know what drove Linder to shoot Camacho.

She told police that her brother has mental health issues, the station reports.