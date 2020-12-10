The mall Santa was charged with 4th degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor

Connecticut Mall Santa Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Himself to Teenage Worker

A man working as a mall Santa in Connecticut was arrested this week for allegedly exposing himself to a juvenile co-worker, police say.

On Monday evening, Milford police responded to a report of a possible sexual assault at the Connecticut Post Mall, according to a Milford Police Department press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An investigation led to the arrest of Bridgeport resident Prince Carter, 45, who was working as the mall Santa Claus for the holiday season.

Carter was accused of hugging and grabbing a juvenile co-worker and then exposing himself to the victim in the break room.

He was charged later that day with 4th degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to the release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“We were glad to resolve this issue quickly for the victim, and to avoid any further similar activity involving anyone else," P.I.O. Mike DeVito of the Milford police department told PEOPLE in a statement.

A spokesperson from the Connecticut Post Mall told the New Haven Register that Carter has been banned from the mall property.

Carter's bail was set at $25,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.