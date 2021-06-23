The shocking murder-suicide has left the suburban community of Westport rattled

Conn. Girl, 7, Who Was Drowned by Mom in Murder-Suicide 'Brought Smiles, Laughter and Happiness'

The Connecticut girl who was drowned last week by her mother in a murder-suicide is being remembered for her happiness and kindness.

Layla Kim Ngân Malona, 7, was a student at Coleytown Elementary School in Westport, according to the girl's online obituary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, police responded to a home in Westport after receiving reports of an unresponsive female.

They arrived to find her mother, Tracy Do, dead, with Layla's body close by.

Following an autopsy the next day, the medical examiner determined the young girl had been drowned, ruling her death a homicide. The mother's death was ruled a suicide.

There is no known motive for the 46-year-old mom's actions.

The obituary describes the girl as possessing "a sweetness that truly captivated people."

It continues: "She brought smiles, laughter, and happiness to all around her. She loved and admired her big sissy, Alexis, and was her daddy's little girl."

Layla also collected stuffed animals.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The shocking murder-suicide has left the suburban community rattled.