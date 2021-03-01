Conn. EMT Arrested After Allegedly Committing 4 Arson Attacks with Molotov Cocktails at EMS Facilities

Richard White, 37, allegedly initiated attacks on several emergency services agencies throughout the state on Saturday

A Connecticut EMT wanted in connection with multiple attacks involving Molotov cocktails was arrested after fleeing to Pennsylvania.

Richard White, 37, allegedly initiated attacks on several emergency services agencies throughout Connecticut on Saturday.

White was an employee at a Hunters Ambulance facility in Meriden, Conn., according to the city's police department.

Police said that earlier on Saturday, White was involved in a "physical altercation" with another employee following a disciplinary hearing in which White was placed on administrative leave.

After fleeing the scene of the altercation before police arrived, White allegedly returned to the facility, as well as another Hunters Ambulance facility in Old Saybrook, where he ignited Molotov cocktails inside the buildings.

He was charged with arson in the second degree and burglary in the second degree in relation to the Old Saybrook attack, the city's department said in a post on Saturday.

"This individual has targeted those who we count on to save lives," Michael A. Spera, Old Saybrook Chief of Police, said in a statement.

"Our Officers have worked diligently all evening obtaining both search and arrest warrants in an effort to quickly stop these violent attacks against public safety and cause the suspect to be taken into custody."

White was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police just after 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, according to records obtained by PEOPLE.

As of Saturday, White was still awaiting extradition to Connecticut, according to authorities.

White is also a suspect in several other intentional fires directed toward public safety buildings across Connecticut. It's unclear what charges White may be facing in connection to the other fires.

When reached for comment, both the Pennsylvania State Police and Connecticut State Police directed PEOPLE to the press releases on their websites.