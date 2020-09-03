Karla Bermudez, 22, was 23 weeks pregnant, and doctors said her baby could not be saved

Pregnant Conn. Woman Was Fatally Shot While Sleeping, a Day After Her Cousin Was Killed

A pregnant Connecticut woman was fatally shot Monday morning while she slept, but police say the 22-year-old was not the intended target of the bullets fired from outside that killed her.

According to the Connecticut Post, Bridgeport Police believe Karla Bermudez' boyfriend was the intended target of the 5 a.m. attack.

The young expectant mother was killed one day after one of her cousins died in a shooting.

Bermudez, police said, did not live in the home, but had spent the night with her boyfriend.

She was rushed to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport where doctors declared her dead. Her unborn child also did not survive the shooting, according to News 12 Connecticut.

Bermudez, who was 23 weeks pregnant, was struck by multiple bullets while sleeping in her boyfriend's bed, police told the Record-Journal.

He, too, was struck with a bullet. He is expected to recover, reports News 12.

The shots were fired from outside the home. There are no known suspects at this time.

Meanwhile, relatives told News 12 Karla was killed one day after her 24-year-old cousin, Heriberto Marquez, was shot to death.

"So now the grandmother lost two grandchildren in less than two, three days" Marquez' mother, Elizabeth Delgado, told the station. "Everybody is devastated. I thought it was a dream but when I woke up, reality hit me and it's no dream. It's no dream, he's gone."

Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Speaking to the Post, neighbor Chuck Hines said Karla "always had a wave and a smile," and called her death "heartbreaking," especially since "she was going to bring a baby into this world and now, she's gone."