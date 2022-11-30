Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence

Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked

By Laura Barcella
Published on November 30, 2022 12:53 PM
hadley Palmer
Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion.

She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

She was sentenced in Stamford, Conn., on Tuesday and did not make a statement during the hearing, according to NBC Connecticut. The victims did not speak either. However, Stamford-Norwalk State's Attorney Paul Ferencek revealed some new details about Palmer's crimes.

Ferencek claimed Palmer had created the recordings to "arouse her sexual desire and that of an unnamed third party," saying the victims had been unknowingly filmed in various stages of undress, including completely naked, NBC Connecticut reports.

One of Palmer's female victims also asked for a 30-year criminal protective order preventing the wealthy woman from having contact with her.

Additional details about Palmer's crimes, which occurred between 2017 and 2018, are limited after Superior Court Judge John F. Blawie moved to seal all related court documents in February. He said he sealed the files to protect the identities of the victims.

The Associated Press pushed back on the Judge's move, claiming the decision to seal Palmer's case was considered highly unusual by defense lawyers and public advocates. "I've never had a case where I've moved to seal the file," chief Connecticut public defender Christine Perra Rapillo told the AP. "It's not a practice that you usually see in criminal court. The presumption in all courts, particularly criminal courts, is that the proceedings are open," Rapillo said, the Stamford Advocate reports.

At the time he sealed Palmer's case files, however, Judge Blawie released a summary of the documents, writing, "Between 2017 and 2018, the defendant knowingly photographed, filmed and recorded certain individuals without their knowledge or consent, and under circumstances where those individuals were not in plain view, and had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and at least one photograph taken by the defendant depicted a person who was a minor."

At the time of the incidents, Palmer lived in a multimillion-dollar coastal mansion in the elite Belle Haven neighborhood of Greenwich.

Greenwich-based child psychologist Dr. Jerome Brodlie was also arrested in connection with Palmer's case. The 83-year-old was arrested last December after police determined that Brodlie "intentionally failed to report alleged abuse and neglect to the Connecticut Department of Children and Families," Greenwich Time reports.

Brodlie's case file was also sealed. In June 2022, a judge granted a pre-trial probation program for him, meaning charges will ultimately be dropped if he complies with the program conditions.

It is unclear if Brodlie has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Hadley Palmer's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

