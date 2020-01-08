Conn. Mom Jennifer Dulos Was Restrained with Zip Ties Before Estranged Ex Killed Her: Police

Image zoom Fotis Dulos and his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos New Canaan Police Department/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Farber Family

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Farber Dulos allegedly restrained her with zip ties before murdering her in May, according to new arrest warrants that provide chilling new information about what authorities believe happened to the mom of 5 on the day she vanished.

On Tuesday morning, Fotis Dulos, 52, was arrested at his sprawling home in Farmington, Connecticut – nearly 8 months after Farber Dulos, 51, vanished after dropping off her children at school.

Dulos is charged with felony murder, murder and kidnapping.

Image zoom Fotis Dulos' latest mugshot Connecticut State Police

His ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Image zoom Michelle Troconis's latest mugshot Connecticut State Police

In addition, Dulos’ former civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney, 53, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Farber Dulos’ body has still not been found.

Shortly after the arrests, Connecticut State Police released the lengthy arrest warrants detailing the slew of evidence they’ve gathered over the past 8 months, including one item containing DNA from Dulos, Troconis and Farber Dulos.

Among the items investigators painstakingly collected were four zip ties with Farber Dulos’ DNA on them, the affidavit says.

Based on the evidence they found, investigators believe that on the morning of May 24, Dulos drove from his home in Farmington to Farber Dulos’ home in New Canaan, where he lay in wait for her, the affidavit says.

Image zoom Jennifer Dulos National Center for Missing and Endangered

The two were embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators believe Dulos attacked Farber Dulos in her garage and used zip ties to restrain her – while she was still alive, the affidavit says.

Image zoom Fotis Dulos' home in Farmington, Connecticut Douglas Healey/Polaris

“There’s little reason to zip tie a dead person, so it is reasonable that she was alive when she was bound by the ties and they were used to prevent her escape,” the warrant states.

“It appears the zip ties were used to secure and incapacitate Jennifer Dulos for some time period, during which her blood and DNA transferred onto the ties.”

Investigators believe he then placed her inside her Chevrolet Suburban and drove it out of the garage, ultimately abandoning it at a nearby park.

On Tuesday, Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, told reporters that his client is innocent.

Last year, Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of Farber Dulos.

Dulos is being held on $6 million bond.

Troconis and Mawhinney are each being held on $2 million bond.

They remain held in custody. They are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

None of them have entered pleas. Their attorneys did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.