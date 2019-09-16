Conn. Mom Is Fatally Stabbed 30 Times As 11-Year-Old Son Calls 911: 'She Didn't Deserve This'

Image zoom Monica Dominguez of Cheshire, Connecticut Facebook

A Connecticut mom of two was killed after her husband allegedly stabbed her nearly 30 times in a vicious attack – while their 11-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were inside the home.

On Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a home in Cheshire and found Monica Dominguez and her husband, Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez, 31, both suffering from knife wounds, the Cheshire Police Department says in a statement.

Dominguez was lying in a pool of blood on the floor, court records show, NBC Connecticut reports.

She had several cuts to her throat but was allegedly able to tell paramedics “he tried to kill me” and, “he [said] I cheated on him,” referring to her husband, court records show, NBC Connecticut reports.

Image zoom Emanuel Dominguez-Villagomez Cheshire Police Department

She was rushed to the hospital. Her husband, who also sustained wounds in the attack, was taken to a separate hospital.

Her 11-year-old son is the one who called 911, court records show.

Dominguez died on Sunday.

After VillaGomez’s release from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, risk of injury, reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.

Additional charges against VillaGomez are expected.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond. It is unclear whether he has entered a plea or whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In the meantime, Dominguez’s family and friends are reeling from her death.

“The family is in a lot of pain,” Diana Montes, a friend of the victim’s, told NBC Connecticut. “We need to become her voice. This has to stop. We want full justice for Monica. She didn’t deserve this.”

Heather Beichner, another friend of the beloved mom, told NBC Connecticut, “She was an overall beautiful, strong-willed and amazing person. And as hard as this is, I am so blessed to have had her in my life.”

Karen Jarmoc, president and CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence told NBC Connecticut, “This is a horrible tragedy because we believe this is the ninth domestic violence homicide thus far in 2019 in the state of Connecticut. “We know that domestic violence homicide is predictable and therefore preventable,” she says.

Anyone who is the victim of domestic violence or is concerned about someone being victimized, she says, is encouraged to reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.