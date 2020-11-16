Conn. Mom Accused of Fatally Shooting Daughter, 15, and Critically Injuring Her 7-Year-Old Son

Police are trying to find out what led Naomi Bell, 43, to allegedly shoot her kids

A Connecticut woman is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally shooting her 15-year-old daughter and critically wounding her 7-year-old son.

On Friday night at 7 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a residence at 104 Main Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth and found two juveniles inside the home. Both of them had been shot, Connecticut State Police spokeswoman Christine Jeltema said at a press conference later that night.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 7-year-old brother was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to a Summary of Incident from the Connecticut State Police.

The children’s mother, Naomi Bell, 43, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances.

She is being held at the Niantic Correctional Center on a $2.5 million bond. She has not yet entered a plea.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in New Britain Superior Court. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Police are trying to find out what led Bell to allegedly shoot the two children.

The girl who died was a student at Terryville High School. The 7-year-old is a student at Harry S. Fisher Elementary School.

A third child who was not home at the time of the shooting is a student at Eli Terry Jr. Middle School, NBC Connecticut reports.

Bell’s husband was at home at the time, say police. He was not injured.

As police continue to investigate, the community is reeling from news of the shooting.

“It’s a gigantic shock,” Mike Nadolski, who is friends with the Bell family, told WTNH while they were leaving flowers outside the Bell’s home. Not just because it’s a small town, but there were young children involved.”

His wife, Victoria Nadolski, said, “We love the family dearly and we just want to be there and support them and comfort them."

Naomi Bell “was a great lady,” she said. “She was a second mom to my children, and it’s a tragedy. She was wonderful.”

The Bell family are longtime residents of the town, next-door neighbor Taylor Wells told The Hartford Courant.

Wells said he often saw Naomi Bell walking her Pomeranian in the neighborhood, adding that he hadn’t seen her in recent weeks.

“I didn’t know them very well other than to give the kid his soccer ball back when it came in my yard,” Wells told The Courant. “I had small conversations with her, just general, 'How you doing?' She was always pleasant.”

Wells said he was eating dinner Friday night when police arrived at the Bells’ home.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots,” Wells told The Courant. “First thing I hear is all of the sirens from the cop cars and the ambulances, and then I see them carry the girl out on a stretcher and take her away.”

On Saturday, acting Plymouth Superintendent Sherri Turner shared the news with parents with children in the school district, The Courant reports.