Conn. Man Accused in Beating Death of Girlfriend, and Toddler Daughter Hasn't Been Seen in Months

Two months after a Connecticut mom was found dead in her home – days after her 1-year-old daughter was last seen – the woman’s boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

On Dec. 2, Christine Holloway, 43, was found dead in her home in Ansonia.

Her daughter, Vanessa Morales, was nowhere to be found, prompting police to issue an Amber Alert.

The baby is still missing.

But on Friday, police arrested Holloway’s boyfriend, Jose Morales, 43, of New Haven, who is the child’s father.

He is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the homicide of Christine Holloway, the Ansonia Police Department says in a statement.

He is being held on a $5 million bond. He has not yet entered a plea.

His lawyer, Norm Pattis, the lawyer for Connecticut murder suspect Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide in January, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Morales was already behind bars when he was charged with murder.

He was arrested on Dec. 3 on an unrelated charge of two counts of criminal possession of a firearm after police allegedly found two stun guns in his home, say police.

As a convicted felon, he is prohibited by law from having stun guns.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to look for baby Vanessa, whose picture is posted on billboards between New Haven and Bridgeport.

“The Ansonia Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners, continue to follow leads and tips in the disappearance of baby Vanessa,” Ansonia Police say in the statement.

“We hope that this arrest will lead to more information on the whereabouts of baby Vanessa.”

Morales was the last known person to be seen with Vanessa, Lieutenant Patrick Lynch said at a news conference Friday, NBC Connecticut reports.

Vanessa was last seen on Nov. 29, 2019: two days before her mother was found dead of blunt force trauma, say police.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding baby Vanessa, where she is or who she may be with to come forward. The circumstances of how baby Vanessa came into their custody is irrelevant at this point, our goal is to return baby Vanessa safely to her family.”

Morales is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 18.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Vanessa Morales is asked to call FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.

The Amber Alert is still active for Vanessa.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the child’s safe return.