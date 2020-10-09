The alleged attack happened moments after the victim left the house Alika Crew shared with her ex

Conn. Dentist in Love Triangle Accused of Slashing Neck of Ex-Fiancé’s New Girlfriend with Razor

An orthodontist has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to stab her ex fiancé's new girlfriend with a razor blade.

Alika Crew, 42, of New Rochelle, was arraigned Wednesday for charges of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and criminal possession of a weapon for the alleged attack, according to a news release by Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

Crews, who works at a Stamford, Conn., dental practice, is accused of attacking her former fiancé’s new girlfriend— lunging at her from a crouching position behind the driver’s seat in the victim’s car on July 28. The victim fled from the car, only to be caught by Crew after a short chase, according to prosecutors.

That's when Crew allegedly sliced the victim’s neck with a razor blade, causing significant and possibly permanent damage to the woman's neck, as well as slashing the victim’s hand, which was cut when the victim tried to push Crew away.

The alleged attack took place just a few blocks from where Crew and her ex-fiancé were still living together as the victim allegedly drove away from the house after spending the night, the news release states.

When neighbors came to aid the victim, Crew allegedly fled the scene, but then returned moments later and pretended to be an additional concerned neighbor.

It was only after police arrived that the victim pointed out Crew as the alleged attacker. She was arrested at the scene.

Crew is now out on bail, according to the news release. She is scheduled to return to court Nov. 2.