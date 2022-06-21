Conn. Couple with 4-Month-Old Baby Killed in 'Minor' Dispute Over Dog That Escalated, Mayor Says
Three people in Connecticut's capital city were shot on Sunday night — two of them, fatally — during what officials claim was a dispute over a dog.
As he addressed reporters on Monday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed that the slain couple — Chase Garrett, 39, and Christina Dang, 27 — is survived by a 4-month-old child, who is now an orphan.
Bronin added that a third victim remained in the hospital, where the person was listed in critical condition.
The mayor said Sunday's "tragic" shooting was part of a larger trend in Hartford of "very personal disputes — minor personal disputes — escalating with incredible speed into violence."
"The presence of guns turns those disputes fatal," Bronin also said.
At this point, police have identified a person of interest.
That individual's car has been found abandoned.
While investigators are still working the case, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody told reporters that investigators it seems the shooting followed a minor dispute over a dog.
During Monday's press conference, Thody said that he could not say what the nature of that dispute was.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department's tip line at 860-722-8477.