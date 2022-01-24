Conn. City Official Who Ran for State House Seat in 2020 Is Accused of Murdering Her Tenant amid Dispute

A former Connecticut city clerk is accused of murdering her tenant over a dispute at her rental property.

Ellen Wink, 61, is charged with murder in the death of 54-year-old Kurt Lametta, who lived at Wink's Norwalk property for around two years, CBS2 reports.

"Wink and the victim in this case had numerous interactions over the course of a month," Assistant State's Attorney Michelle Manning said in Stamford Superior Court Friday, The Hour of Norwalk reported. "She then very clearly showed her anger towards the victim. That anger escalated to the point where she shot him in his home — she brought the gun to that house and shot him. That, in the state's view, shows that she is a very dangerous person who lets her anger guide her finger."

Wink had previous landlord/tenant issues with Lametta and was arrested in Sept. after destroying some of his personal property and locking him out of the rental property, CBS2 reported.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, police found Lametta in the living room dead on Jan. 20 after Wink, who is the Republican deputy registrar of voters, called 911.

At the scene, Wink allegedly admitted to shooting Lametta, telling responding officers that, "My gun is empty."

When asked by an officer if she used the gun, Wink allegedly responded: "Yes, I did. Five times. I know I'm arrested."

In her 911 call, she alleged that Lametta came after her.

"The call starts with Wink yelling 'he was after me,'" Detective John Sura wrote in the report regarding her 911 call. "… She then states she has a gun and that her tenant came after her because she was cleaning up a little and he was all over the place," the affidavit states. "She said, I am so tired of this guy, he is on the floor. ... She said that she had kept telling him to get out and had enough. Wink continued rambling about issues Kurt Lametta caused."

A tenant told police that he was upstairs when he heard "Kurt and Ellen arguing which is normal. At one point I heard Kurt yell out 'call the police,'" according to the report.

Wink's boyfriend said he was next door when he heard "bangs, a pause and then a few more bangs," the report states.

He told police that Wink allegedly said "Kurt got in my face (or something) and I shot at him," according to the report.

Wink's boyfriend allegedly told investigators that Wink wanted to sell the property.

In 2020, Wink ran for state representative for the 137th District but lost, the Hour reported.