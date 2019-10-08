Competitive Roller Skater Is Fatally Shot, and Her Estranged Wife’s Boyfriend Is the Suspect

Image zoom Facebook

A California man is accused of murdering his girlfriend’s estranged wife outside her home in July.

On Monday, 24-year-old Javier Flores was charged with capital murder with a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait and allegations of using a handgun, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Flores is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s estranged wife, Cheyenne Brown, 23, on July 22.

Brown was described as a devoted mother to her 2-year-old daughter. She was a competitive roller dance skater on a local skate rink team and days before her death was placed fifth in at the 2019 USA Roller Sports National Championships, according to KCAL.

Brown was shot outside the Granada Hills home she shared with her grandparents. She had just arrived home from work and parked a few feet from her home’s backyard door, KTLA reports.

Her grandfather, Bill Schroeder, said he heard three shots and went outside to find his granddaughter shot in the alley behind their home. He performed CPR on her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A truck was seen fleeing the scene by witnesses. On Sept. 12, the District Attorney served search warrants in Granada Hills, Mission Hills and Simi Valley, where Flores was arrested at home. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

The District Attorney said Brown was the estranged wife of Flores’s girlfriend. Flores is being held without bail. Attorney information was not available Tuesday.