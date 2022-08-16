'Compassionate' Texas Man Is Stabbed to Death by Hitchhiker Who Then Fled in His Truck, Police Allege

The family of Rowdy Lane Mays "finds comfort in knowing he lost his life helping someone," his obituary says

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 11:41 AM
Rowdy Lane Mays
Rowdy Lane Mays. Photo: Crotty Funeral Home

Authorities in Texas have accused a 31-year-old man of fatally stabbing the 25-year-old driver who gave the suspect a ride when he was hitchhiking.

PEOPLE confirms that the Temple Police have arrested Justin Glen Boswell in Rockdale, Texas, and charged him with murder in connection with the July 28 death of Rowdy Lane Mays.

Boswell was arrested on July 30.

On July 28, Temple Police responded to reports of a stabbing and found Mays with wounds to his body and neck.

Detectives say that Mays had been injured "after picking up a hitchhiker who stabbed him and took off with his white extended cab pickup truck."

KWTX obtained a copy of Boswell's arrest affidavit, which alleges a witness at the scene went to help Mays after she saw he was wounded.

Mays apparently told the witness he had been stabbed by a hitchhiker he'd picked up at a nearby Taco Bell, and that his attacker fled in his truck.

Justin Glen Boswell
Justin Glen Boswell. Temple Police Department

The witness reportedly saw the hitchhiker fleeing the scene in the truck and described the suspect to police as a white man with hair and facial hair that was reddish blonde.

KWTK reports that surveillance footage from the Taco Bell apparently shows Mays allowing a man to get into the bed of his pickup while Mays was in the eatery's drive-through.

Later, Mays appears to be seen in the footage parking his vehicle and inviting the man into the front passenger seat. The same man was captured by surveillance cameras purchasing a beverage at the Taco Bell earlier in the day, police said, according to KWTK.

Investigators later met with a man in Cameron, Texas, who told them he had spoken to Boswell at the fuel pumps of a gas station. Boswell, the man alleged, was acting strangely, which spurred him to write down the license plate number of the truck.

The license plate number matched the one on Mays' stolen pickup.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Mays' pickup was later found abandoned in Rockdale, Texas.

It was unclear how police located Boswell, who is homeless, to arrest him.

Mays' online obituary notes that he was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. He attended Texas State University with plans to finish at Central Texas State College with a degree in social services.

"Rowdy enjoyed reading, history, gardening, and keeping up with social issues and injustices," reads the obituary. "He loved his family and his two dogs, Theo and Tedi. Rowdy had the most compassionate caring heart. He was always helping his family and would always help anyone in need. His family finds comfort in knowing he lost his life helping someone and feels sadness that the world lost such a kind person."

Boswell has yet to enter a plea to the murder charge, and it PEOPLE could not find information on his attorney. The suspect is being held on $1 million bond.

Related Articles
Christie Louise Jones
Police Allege North Carolina Woman Seeking Revenge on Ex-Boyfriend Set Fire to Wrong House
Harris County Sheriff car
Houston Girl, 9, 'Intentionally Shot' in Domestic Disturbance Day After Boy, 7, Killed in Separate Shooting
TOPSHOT - Cross and candles are kept at the spot where a tractor-trailer was discovered with migrants inside, outside San Antonio, Texas on June 28, 2022. - US authorities opened a criminal investigation Tuesday after 50 migrants packed into a stifling trailer died in Texas, with President Joe Biden blaming professional smugglers for the tragedy. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Man Allegedly Driving San Antonio Tractor Trailer Charged After the Deaths of 53 People
Melanie Chianese and son Myles Nicholas Franolich
N.Y. Mom Who Cared for Son with Autism Is Murdered in Suspected Act of Domestic Violence
Kane Thomas Fairbank
Utah Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Tinder Date Allegedly Told Police He Had More Attacks Planned
Joe Ramirez
Texas Teen Is Stabbed to Death in School Bathroom, and Suspect Is Fellow Student
David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Allegedly Killed Orsolya Gaal During 'Heated' Argument About Ending Affair: Police
Cypress Ramos
Texas Murder Suspect Says Song Told Him to Kill After Police Find Body in Burning Storage Unit
Shamar William Washington
21 Years After Teen's Body Is Found Frozen in Rural Pa., Details Emerge About His Suspected Killer
Crime scene tape
Baltimore Teen, 16, Charged with Killing a Grandmother Whose Car Broke Down While Making DoorDash Deliveries
Gwendolyn Harris, Antoinette Parks, Madeleine Furey-Livaudais
Denver Police Say Man Who Killed Cop 40 Years Ago Is Also Responsible for 4 Women's Murders
robert mosca
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Actor Who Was Pursuing His Hollywood Dreams
Ryan Mitchell Smith
Texas Man Accused of Stabbing Police K-9 Arrested After His Father Turns Up Dead While He's on Bail
Woman, 24, Working at Luxury LA Furniture Store Stabbed to Death in Brazen Random Daytime Attack
Text Reveals Slain UCLA Student Felt a 'Bad Vibe' from Person in the Store Shortly Before Being Attacked
Delfina Pan
Miami Beach Bartender Was Allegedly Killed by Coworker After Rejecting His Advances
Knox Panter
Cancer Survivor Is Killed While Intervening in Burglary of His Truck, Family Says