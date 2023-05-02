Beloved 'Compassion Guy' Killed: California Community Mourns Park Fixture Who Touched Countless Lives

A Northern California city is mourning the death of David Breaux, affectionately known as the 'Compassion Guy,' who was killed in broad daylight at the same park where residents and officials say he left an impact on many people's lives for the past decade.

Breaux was found stabbed to death around 11:20 a.m. on April 27 at Central Park in Davis, a city about 15 miles west of Sacramento, according to a Facebook post from the Davis Police Department. No arrests have been made.

A fixture in his community, Breaux, 50, helped create the Compassion Corner Earthbench on the corner of C Street and 3rd Street in 2013, according to a statement from the City of Davis. For the last ten years, he has stood there, encouraging people to be more aware of compassion and asking others to express their meaning of the word.

"He chose Davis as his home to be around people; he touched many lives in our community, dedicating his time and energy toward selflessness," city officials said in the statement.

Breaux was a graduate of Stanford University and published a book of anonymous collected writings by community members on the subject of compassion.

"I had decided to spend the rest of my life with a pen and notepad and asking people to share their concept of compassion… I will continue doing this, until this can no longer continue," the City of Davis statement quotes him as saying.

Breaux said on a GoFundMe page that the COVID-19 pandemic compelled him to compile video recordings, and that subsequently, he had shared passerbys' responses on his YouTube and Instagram accounts.

"I think compassion has the potential to bring the whole world together," a person said in a February clip posted to Breaux's Instagram profile. "I think compassion can also be empathy. It can be connecting to what you already understand but it can also be about connecting to something you don't understand. But, it's that effort to try that counts."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On April 30, the community held a vigil in the park, where they placed flowers and created chalk drawings on the pavement surrounding the bench.

"It's just unfathomable what happened," Davis resident Judy Catambay, told CBS News. "I think everyone is in shock because it goes against everything he stood for."

Police are still searching for a suspect in the case. Anyone with information on the deadly attack is asked to call the Davis Police Department's tip line at 530-747-5460.