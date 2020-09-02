Community Service Officer Shot and Killed Over Grass Clippings, Say Police

Naeem Sarosh had worked for the Milwaukee Police Department for four years when he was fatally shot on Monday

A community service officer for the Milwaukee Police Department is dead after he was shot during what authorities say was a "neighbor dispute."

Naeem Sarosh, 35, had worked for the department for four years when he was fatally shot on Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities said Sarosh was off-duty at the time, calling the shooting a "tragic incident."

"He will be greatly missed by the members of this organization and and by the members of our community," the MPD said in a statement. "Acting Chief Michael Brunson and the entire Milwaukee Police Department send condolences and prayers to the Sarosh family as they grieve their loss."

According to a criminal complaint, Sarosh's 65-year-old neighbor Mohammed Afzal was charged with first-degree reckless homicide on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Image zoom Naeem Sarosh milwaukee police

The criminal complaint said that Sarosh had walked over to Afzal's home next door to discuss some grass clippings that were left on his side of the property when he was shot, according to the outlet.

Video surveillance footage shows the two men chatting calmly before Afzal pulls out a gun and fires at Sarosh, the complaint said. After Sarosh turns around to run back to his house, Afzal fires again and hits his neighbor in the back, according to the complaint.

The complaint also said Afzal was not in a rush to help Sarosh following the shooting, TMJ4 reported. According to the outlet, the complaint described that Afzal had lowered his gun, checked the weapon, glanced at where Sarosh had been and walked back into his house after the incident.

Later, Afzal allegedly admitted to investigators that he shot Sarosh, saying that he thought his neighbor had a gun because his hands were in his pockets, Fox 6 reported. Afzal also reportedly told detectives that he went back inside his home to change his clothes and put away his gun because he knew police would be coming for him.

Image zoom Mohammed Afzal

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Per the complaint, both families told investigators that they are friendly with one another, but "for some reason" Afzal did not like Sarosh, CBS 58 reported.

It is unclear if Afzal has obtained legal representation who can speak on his behalf or if he has entered a plea at this time. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign created in support of Sarosh's family says he is survived by his wife and two daughters.