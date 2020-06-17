Community Honors J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan at Site Where Bodies Were Found

The children's remains were found on their stepfather's property last week

Dozens of vehicles continue to drive past the Idaho property where Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found, with mourners pausing to pay their respects to the slain children.

The remains of Tylee, 17, and J.J., 7, were found on their new stepfather's property months after they vanished. Authorities in at least four states conducted exhaustive searches to locate the children -- and publicly denounced the children's mother for being uncooperative in their attempts.

The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been in jail since February on charges relating to their disappearance. She has been charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bond.

Authorities found the remains of the two children on property belonging to doomsday writer Chad Daybell last week. Daybell has been charged with two counts of destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

J.J. was last seen on September 23 in Rexburg, Idaho, when his mother withdrew him from school, telling the principal she planned to homeschool him. Tylee was last seen at a Sept. 8 day trip to Yellowstone National Park.

In January, authorities gave Lori Vallow five days to produce the children and prove that they were safe. After she failed to do that, she was arrested.

As friends and family mourn the loss of the children, those who never met the kids are also expressing their sorrow at their deaths. According to the Rexburg Star and Journal, dozens of townspeople held a memorial service for the children last weekend in which participants released balloons to honor the children. The hymn "Amazing Grace" was performed and a letter from Tylee's aunt was read.