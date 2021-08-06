The three young friends are the innocent victims of the fiery crash, police said

Comedian Tony Baker's Son and 2 Others Killed After Alleged Street Racers Crash Into Their Car

Three young adults, including the son of comedian and actor Tony Baker, died this week in a horrific crash in Burbank, California.

Cerain Baker, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were "ejected" from their silver Volkswagen Tuesday night when the car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing, Burbank police said in a press release Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died accidentally of "multiple blunt force injuries." The fourth occupant "sustained serious injuries," police said, and was taken to a local trauma center.

Cerain's dad Tony, 44, told NBC Los Angeles Thursday that his son's death "feels like it's not real."

"We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it's back to regular conversation," the Whiplash actor said.

The musician's brother Cencere described him as "a guy that everybody loved."

"I went to school with him, I'm just a year younger. You could tell how everyone liked him," he said.

Friends and family members gathered for a vigil at the scene of the crash Wednesday night. In attendance was Moghaddam's friend Ava Recchia, who told ABC 7 that she was a "one-of-a-kind type of person."

"She always would light up a room, and she always touched everyone," Recchia said of Moghaddam. "She made an imprint on every single person she was friends with."

The collision took place at a Burbank intersection when the Volkswagen carrying Cerain, his music producer Jaiden and Moghaddam, "was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive," police said.

The two other cars involved, a gray Kia and a black Mercedes Benz, had been "traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing," police said.

The driver of the Kia "sustained serious injuries" and was taken to a local trauma center. The two occupants of the Mercedes were uninjured and released from the scene after they were interviewed by investigators, police said.

Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway told ABC7 that in nearly 20 years, he had never seen such a destructive crash.

"In my 19-year-career, I haven't seen anything like this, personally," he said. "Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span."

The collision caused at least one of the cars to catch fire, and photos of the aftermath show the Volkswagen completely destroyed with its back half missing.