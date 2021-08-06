Cerain Baker and three others were "ejected" from their silver Volkswagen Tuesday night when the car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing

Tony Baker Says His Heart is 'Absolutely Broken' After Son Was Killed: 'I Loved That Boy So Much'

Tony Baker is thanking his friends, followers, and even "complete" strangers for their support in the wake of the horrific crash in Burbank, California, that killed his son and two others earlier this week.

On Friday, the comedian and actor shared a message on Instagram, writing: "My heart is absolutely broken out here on the streets. But you best believe I have STILL been cracking jokes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his caption, Tony, 44, wrote that he has been "overwhelmed with love and care" over the past few days after his son Cerain Baker was killed.

"I FEEL the love. I see the text messages and some of the DM's and just want you all to know that it's appreciated," he continued. "I know I am not alone and we are blessed to have soo many people to lean on, cling to and call. I loved that boy sooo much. My heart goes out to Jaiden & Natalee's families as well. For those that were at the Vigil on Wednesday nite, you know that I was howling crying one minute, then crackin' jokes the next. Thank You All. And I'm soo sorry that y'all are sad too."

Cerain, 21, Jaiden Johnson, 20, Natalee Moghaddam, 19, and another unnamed occupant were "ejected" from their silver Volkswagen Tuesday night when the car was struck by two other vehicles that appeared to have been street racing, Burbank police said in a press release Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported that Cerain, Johnson and Moghaddam died accidentally of "multiple blunt force injuries." The fourth occupant "sustained serious injuries," police said, and was taken to a local trauma center.

Burbank Police Department Sgt. Emil Brimway told ABC7 that in nearly 20 years, he had never seen such a destructive crash.

"In my 19-year-career, I haven't seen anything like this, personally," he said. "Not to this magnitude and this level of debris over a two-city block span."

crash victims Cerain Baker, Natalee Moghaddam and Jaiden Johnson | Credit: instagram (3)

Tony, told NBC Los Angeles Thursday that his son's death "feels like it's not real."

"We get waves of grief. We sob uncontrollably. Then it's back to regular conversation," the Whiplash actor said.

Friends and family members gathered for a vigil at the scene of the crash Wednesday night. In attendance was Moghaddam's friend Ava Recchia, who told ABC 7 that she was a "one-of-a-kind type of person."