Police say a preschool teacher in Columbus, Ohio, allegedly goaded and allowed fights among her students, recorded the altercations and then posted them on social media, PEOPLE confirms.

The teacher, Chavay Williams, has been charged with 21 counts of “endangering children” and creating “substantial risk of harm,” a first-degree misdemeanor, court records show.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Williams, 30, was left in charge of 21 students between 3 and 5 years old on the playground at Playtime Preschool on June 14, according to the Columbus Dispatch, citing court records. During that time, she allegedly encouraged the children to physically fight with one another and posted the altercations to Snapchat.

Williams allegedly captioned the video with “knock out” and added the boxing glove emoji, the Dispatch reports, according to court records. In the footage, children can be seen crying and attempting to climb chairs to escape the fenced-in playground area.

Columbus police said that Williams acted of “her own accord” and when the business found out, she was fired. (Preschool officials did not immediately return a request for comment on Thursday.)

None of the children were seriously injured from the incident, according to police.

Williams allegedly told police that she recorded the fights to show parents how the students really acted at school and claimed such incidents happened all the time, the Dispatch reports that court records show.

According to a local TV news report, the video was sent to Columbus police anonymously and the investigation into the school did not turn up incidents of suspected previous abuse.

It was not immediately clear if Williams has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Neither Columbus police nor the Columbus City Attorney’s Office responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.