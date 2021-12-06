30-Year-Old Columbia University Student Stabbed to Death While Walking Home from Soccer Practice

Davide Giri, 30, and a second person who "is also a member of the Columbia community" were stabbed Thursday night, according to the university

A Columbia University graduate student has died after being stabbed near the school's New York City campus on Thursday on his way home from soccer practice.

Davide Giri, 30, was stabbed in the abdomen just before 11 p.m. local time Thursday near West 123 St. and Amsterdam Ave., at the north end of Morningside Park, according to a statement from the New York Police Department obtained by PEOPLE. Giri was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say a second person was stabbed in the torso about 15 minutes later at 110th Street and Morningside Drive. He was taken to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, Vincent Pinkney, 25, was located by police at West 104th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side, according to the statement. Police allegedly saw Pinkney "menacing" a third victim with a knife inside Central Park moments after the second attack.

Pinkney was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted assault, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, per police. The suspect was taken into custody, and a knife was taken from his possession.

An investigation into the stabbings is ongoing.

NY International FC, an amateur soccer team, confirmed Friday that Giri was returning home from practice when he was attacked. The club called him "the nicest and brightest person on the team" who "was a big contributor to our successes."

Columbia University said it is "deeply saddened" by Giri's death in a statement shared Friday on Twitter. The next day, the school announced that the second victim, identified as Roberto Malaspina, "is also a member of the Columbia community" that had just arrived from Italy to begin several months as a visiting scholar.

The university also announced that the NYPD had committed to temporarily assigning patrol cars inside Morningside Park 24 hours a day to help "further enhance security" in the area. The school also promised to increase foot patrols on sections of Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue.

A 30-minute service will be held in honor of Giri at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Amsterdam Avenue at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Members of the Columbia community held a vigil for Giri on Butler Lawn on Friday.

According to WABC, Pinkney is a suspected gang member and was arrested for gang assault in 2013 before being released on parole five years later. He was also charged with assault in 2013 and conspiracy in 2014.