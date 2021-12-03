Columbia University Student Killed, Tourist Injured in Manhattan Stabbings

A man allegedly armed with a large kitchen knife was taken into custody

A Columbia University student was killed and a tourist was injured in stabbings that took place in Manhattan Thursday night.

A suspect was arrested in connection with both stabbings, which occurred at about 11 p.m. near Morningside Park, NBC News reported.

The New York Times reports that in a campuswide letter, Columbia University president Lee C. Bollinger identified the slain student as 30-year-old Davide Giri.

"This news is both unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus," wrote Bollinger.

"On behalf of the entire Columbia community, I send my deepest condolences to Davide's family."

In the letter, Bollinger noted Giri was a student in the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Morningside park Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Giri was stabbed in the abdomen at 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue while the tourist, who is 27, was stabbed in the torso at 110th Street and Cathedral Parkway, said police in a news release.

In the news release, police noted Giri was transported to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The tourist was taken to the same hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

In the press release, police also added the suspect was arrested in Central Park after allegedly trying to attack a third person with a knife that same night near 104 Street and Central Park West. The third person was not injured.

According to NBC News, citing police, the suspect was allegedly armed with a large kitchen knife at the time.

The suspect's name has not been released, as charges against him remain pending.

The motive behind both of the stabbings is still unclear.

"I try to stay in safe places, places I know are well-patrolled and well-manned," a student told WABC.