Colorado Woman Vanished in 2016 — and Boyfriend Is Now Indicted on Murder Charge

The former boyfriend of a Colorado woman who went missing four years ago has been indicted in her murder.

On Monday, the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office announced that a grand jury indicted 46-year-old Jeffrey Scott Beier in the murder of Charlene Voight.

Voight, of Littleton, was reported missing by her family on July 8, 2016. The 36-year-old woman was last seen by witnesses on the night of June 30, 2016. Her body has never been found.

Beier, who was in a relationship with Voight and living with her, was a suspect at the time of her disappearance, according to the District Attorney's Office.

“I am proud to be able to tell the family of Miss Voight that the men and women of my department worked for four years to see this day,” said Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens in a statement. “My heart goes out to them, knowing that they are mourning the loss of their sister and daughter. I hope this arrest is a step that will help them move toward healing.”

Beier is now in custody in Russia. A grand jury first indicted him on August 9, 2019.

He is charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation; one count of first-degree felony murder; one count of sexual assault; two counts of attempt to influence a public servant; two counts of tampering with evidence; one count of aggravated animal cruelty; and one count of third-degree assault.

"Nobody should be able to walk away from murder," District Attorney George Brauchler said. "I will do everything in my power to bring a perpetrator to justice. I am pleased that in the death of Charlene Voight, there is now a process in place to accomplish that."